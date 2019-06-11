Arsenal’s Xhaka rubbishes Inter rumours

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11 – Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has denied speculation he could leave the Premier League side after being linked with Inter Milan.

Reports emerged on Monday claiming that Internazionale were considering making a £55million offer for the Switzerland captain.

The midfielder boasts over 100 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions and is regarded as one of the most senior members of the squad.

Xhaka, who has been involved in the Nations League finals with Switzerland, still has four years remaining on his contract and insists he is ‘happy’ to stay put.

“Not that I know,” Xhaka told Blick when asked if the rumours were true.

“I have another four-year contract, I only signed last year. I’m happy there, my family, too. That’s the most important thing.”