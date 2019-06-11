Akumu dropped from Migne’s AFCON squad

Shares

PARIS, France, June 10 – Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu has been dropped from head coach Sebastien Migne’s final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in 10 days’ time in Cairo, Egypt.

Also axed from the squad is Christopher Mbamba who will have to wait longer for his debut in national team colors as well as Clifton Miheso. Mbamba also picked up a slight ankle knock in Monday’s evening session.

Defender Brian Mandela is already ruled out having picked up a knee injury in the morning session, one that looks to keep him out for a while.

Sofapaka FC striker John Avire has made it in the final squad having made his senior team debut in the Madagascar friendly and now has another chance to show his worth in an area that Kenya has struggled with over time.

With Mandela out injured, Vihiga United centre-back Bernard Ochieng will now also get a chance to fight for a starting place in the team, having been included in the 23.

Harambee Stars AFCON 2019 squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Faruk Shikalo, John Oyemba

Defenders: David Owino, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Aboud Omar.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Ismail Gonzalez, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johannah, Francis Kahata, Paul Were, Johannah Omolo.

Strikers: Ovela Ochieng, Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga, John Avire, Masud Juma.