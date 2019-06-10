Gor’s Zico appointed KCB FC head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has been appointed as the KCB FC head coach, the club has confirmed.

Otieno, a former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars defender will take over with immediate effect today (June 10), replacing Frank Ouna who has since left the club.

The transition is part of the changes meant to strengthen the team ahead of the new 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

“We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We are looking at a top four finish next season and therefore we are looking for the right mix of skills to propel the team,” said Paul Russo, the Club’s President who is also the KCB Group Director Regional Business.

KCB finished 10th in the Kenyan Premier League with 45 points, marking a largely successful season after promotion back to the top flight league.

The team will be targeting a top four finish in the Kenya Premier League during the 2019/2020 season.

Otieno has previously managed Harambee Stars, Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia.