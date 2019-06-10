DSTV, GOtv to beam live AFCON in HD

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), pay television firm Multichoice through its products DStv and GOtv has announced that it will bring all action from Egypt live and in HD.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will play its opener of the continental showpiece June 23 against Africa’s top ranked side Algeria in Pool C and DStv and GOtv subscribers can gear up for the action at no extra cost.

DSTV and GOtv subscribers will also have the opportunity to enjoy magazine shows, detailed pre and post-game analysis from leading football experts and well packaged highlights.

The games kick off June 21 June and will run until July 19 with over 50 matches set to be available to subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family, Access and GOtv Max and Plus. Subscribers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus will receive select games throughout the period of the tournament.

MultiChoice Kenya General Manager for Commercial Simon Kariithi said;

“African football has grown to produce some of the best talent in the world. This year’ 2019 AFCON games will definitely be a showcase of skill and strength. We are excited to deliver this excitement to our subscribers on DStv and GOtv direct into their hands and living rooms.”

As a company, we remain committed to grow Africa’s local talent and grow Africa’s people into vibrant powerhouses, and what better way to give accord the stars of this continent a platform that can bring people around shared passions,” he added.

DStv subscribers on Family, Compact plus, Compact and Premium will have two AFCON SuperSport channels, SuperSport 7 (Channel 207) and SuperSport 10 (Channel 210) while GOtv subscribers on the Max package can watch the games on SuperSport Select 4 with select matches on the GOtv Plus package on SuperSport Select 2.

SuperSport 10 on DStv and Select 2 on GOtv will also carry the overflow games for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

The kick-off match between host country Egypt and Zimbabwe on Saturday 21 June is scheduled to begin at 11:00PM and will air on SS7, SS10, Select 2 and Select 4.

Get connected today and enjoy AFCON live and in HD! Customers can purchase a DStv HD decoder plus with one month Compact for only Ksh. 3,999. DStv also offers packages tailor made for commercial establishments including offices, hotels, pubs and clubs.

The GOtv decoder is available at an affordable price of Ksh. 1999 plus with one-month GOtv Max package. GOtv subscribers can upgrade to GOtv Max for only Ksh. 999 per month.

All decoders are available from MultiChoice Service Centres, dealers, supermarkets and retail outlets countrywide.