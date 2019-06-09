CS Amina visits Stars facility in Marcoussis

Sports CS Amina Mohammed takes a photo with the Harambee Stars players, members of the technical bench and Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa as well as head of delegation Nabea Muriithi when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
PARIS, France, Jun 9 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed on Sunday afternoon visited the Harambee Stars training camp at the French Rugby Federation Centre in Marcoussis, Paris where she had a first-hand view of how the team is preparing for the African Cup of Nations.
Amina who met the players last Friday just before their friendly match against Madagascar at the Stade Robert Bobin wanted to see just how the players are training and the services at the facility something that she was pleased with.
“At least we have seen where our money is going and I can say that this is good value for money. I am happy with how the team is preparing,” Amina said after touring and visiting the players.
Here are some images from her tour.
Sports CS Amina Mohammed chats with striker Michael Olunga when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed is briefed by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and head of delegation Muriithi Nabea when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed poses with Harambee Stars technical bench members when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed with Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, head coach Sebastien Migne and Football kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed is introduced to the Harambee Stars medical team when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed learns what happens in teh Harambee Stars medical room when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed gets a feel of how Harambee Stars players are put through recovery sessions when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars Osteopath Ludovic Breol explains to Sports CS Amina Mohammed the procedures in the medical room when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed listens to Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed tours the Harambee Stars training facility when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars osteopath Ludovic Breol who heads the recovery team prepares Sports CS Amina Mohammed to enter the swimming pool area when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars osteopath Ludovic Breol who heads the recovery team explains a point to Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars osteopath Ludovic Breol who heads the recovery team shows Sports CS Amina Mohammed shows how players are taken through recovery when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed walks through the Harambee Stars training complex when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed tours the Harambee Stars gym when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed looks at the gym facilities when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed listens to Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Mignewhen she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Quite some skill! Sports CS Amina Mohammed wows Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne with her kicking skills when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed with Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa and head of delegation Muriithi Nabea when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 9, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
