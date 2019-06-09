CS Amina visits Stars facility in Marcoussis

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 9 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed on Sunday afternoon visited the Harambee Stars training camp at the French Rugby Federation Centre in Marcoussis, Paris where she had a first-hand view of how the team is preparing for the African Cup of Nations.

Amina who met the players last Friday just before their friendly match against Madagascar at the Stade Robert Bobin wanted to see just how the players are training and the services at the facility something that she was pleased with.

“At least we have seen where our money is going and I can say that this is good value for money. I am happy with how the team is preparing,” Amina said after touring and visiting the players.

