Huge turnout as Njenga, njeri  win Henry Wanyoike run

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Second time to participate, Michael Njenga and Lidya Njeri reigned supreme at the 13th edition of the Henry Wanyoike Hope for the Future Run that saw over 2000 participants turnout in the annual race held on Saturday at Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Njenga clocked 25:02 to beat Vincent Boit and Dancun Manyara who finished second and third in a time of 25:22 and 26:09 respectively in the men’s 10km senior race.

“I am glad for my win today. This is my second time to be part of the run and I have been training hard to win. The weather was good with a clear route. My victory today will go a long way to not only help me but also to assist those who have visual impairment,” said Njenga.

Njeri, who was also participating in the race for the second time crossed the finish line at 30:31 ahead of Pauline Wangui who came in second at 30:37 followed closely by Esther Waweru at 31:18 in the women’s senior race.

“The race was tough due to stiff competition from. Being my second time here, I’m glad I won. I am looking forward to concentrating in the international races this year,” said Njeri.

In the 9km junior race, Ephantus Githau won in the men’s category crossing the finish line in time of 27:37. He was followed closely by Simon Kimor in time of 29:31 and Mathew Nganga in time of 29:38.

Lucy Wanjiku won the 9km Junior women’s category finishing at 38:13 followed by Joyce Wawera at 41:11and Hannah Muthoni at 47:25.

Njenga and Njeri each went home with a cash prize of Ksh 15, 000 while the first and second runners-up in the senior categories pocketed Ksh 10,000 and Ksh 8,000 respectively. For the juniors, it was Ksh 5,000, Ksh 3,000 and Ksh 2,000 for the first three positions.

The race comprised of 10kms for seniors, 9km for juniors, wheelchair races as well 3.5 km for veterans and children.

This year’s goal is to distribute white canes to enhance mobility for visually impaired people enabling them to move around on their own in their places of work, business and school.

Safaricom sponsored the race to a tune of Ksh 1 million in cash. This is in addition to providing security and ambulances for the event whose target was to raise Ksh 10 million, in kind and cash that will be used to distribute 200 white canes for visually impaired people across all 47 counties.