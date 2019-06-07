Real Madrid close to completing Hazard deal

Shares

MADRID, Spain, July 7 – Eden Hazard’s proposed move to Real Madrid appears to be on the verge of being completed, with reports suggesting the transfer will be confirmed in the coming days.

The much-anticipated switch from Stamford Bridge to the Bernabeu finally looks set to go through after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £88million.

Hazard is currently away with Belgium preparing for European Championship qualifiers and is said to be relieved by the news that the two clubs have finally agreed on a fee.

Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero has now revealed the deal is virtually done and Hazard is looking forward to finally making the switch.

“This morning we’ve discovered that the player, who is in Belgium right now preparing for two games against Kazakhstan and Scotland, was happy and relieved because he realised that Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed a deal,” he said.

“It is said that he’s going to play on the right wing… but if Zidane changes formation, maybe next season he’s not going to play 4-3-3 but 4-4-2, and in that moment Hazard will play as a No 10 or maybe as a No 8, but especially on the right wing of Real Madrid’s attack.”