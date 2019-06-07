Ice cool Vic lifts Kenya over Madagascar

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 7 – Victor Wanyama’s 62nd minute penalty handed Kenya’s Harambee Stars a 1-0 win over Madagascar in their first of two pre African Cup of Nations (AFCON) international friendly matches at the Stade Robert Bobin in Paris, France on Friday night.

Wanyama slotted in the game’s lone goal in a second half that Stars showed a much improved game and commanded play better courtesy of three halftime changes.

Madagascar themselves had a first half penalty but the effort was well saved by Kenya custodian Patrick Matasi.

The Ethiopia based keeper kept Kenya level at half time making a big save off a penalty in the 41st minute, atoning for his own error that led to the spot kick.

Off a swiftly executed counter, Madagascar were away and Metanire Romain sent Tsilavina Martin through into the box. Matasi came out to cover and in his outstretched arms brought down the lanky forward.

From the resultant penalty, the keeper made amends, leaping to is right and his strong left hund parried Charles Andriamahitsinoro’s penalty onto the crossbar and out.

Madagascar were brighter of the two sides and created most of the chances, with kenya affording only one effort on target.

Andriamahitsinoro had the other big chance for Madagascar, his 22nd minute shot from the edge of the box after Kenya struggled to clear a cross from the left came off the bar.

Just before that effort, Musa Mohammed made a great block, throwing his body on the floor to keep out a shot from Andriatsina Faneva.

On the half hour mark, Philemon almost turned the ball into his own net when he tried to block a cross from Romain with Matasi off his line but luckily for him the ball sailed inches wide. Andriamahitsinoro had another big chance when his freekick was swayed by the wind, but Matasi punched the ball away.

Kenya’s best and probably only good chance of the game was off an Eric Johannah freekick that was fisted away by the keeper. Ayub Timbe was Kenya’s most colorful player, but most of his runs and dribbles couldn’t bring much of results.

At the start of the second half, Migne made changes, Musa, Johannah and Avire coming off for Joseph Okumu, Eric Ouma and Michael Olunga.

The changes saw Kenya’s performance improve with Olunga proving a menace to the Madagascar backline. He showed his prowess within minutes, winning the ball from range but his shot went wide.