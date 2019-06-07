You are here:

Harambee Stars head out for Madagascar tie

by
Harambee Stars players leave their residence at the FFR ahead of their friendly game against Madagascar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PARIS, France, Jun 7 – Harambee Stars players have left their base at the French Rugby Federation headquarters in Marcoussis to the Stade Robert Boban which is 15km away from their residential camp ahead of Friday night’s friendly game against Madagascar.

The entire squad of 27 has left for the game including striker Michael Olunga though he is expected to play a minimal role in the tie having trained only once with the rest of the team after arriving on Thursday morning.

Here are some images of the players heading out to the game from the FFR.

Head coach Sebastien Migne leads the team out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Skipper Victor Wanyama. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Striker Michael Olunga leaves the team hotel for the friendly game against Madagascar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Band leader: Winger Paul Were with his bluetooth speaker in tow is the director of music at the team. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Midfielder Johannah Omollo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Defender Philemon Otieno heads out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Striker John Avire will be in line for his first senior cap. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Keeper Faruk Shikalo heads out with teammates. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Striker Masud Juma enters the team bus. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Abud Omar and Bernard Ochieng enter the team bus. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Safe hands. Patrick Matasi heads out into the team bus. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu

