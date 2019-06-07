Fit again, Timbe dreams of AFCON success

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 7, 2019 – Ayub Timbe played only one of Harambee Stars’ 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches, the 2-1 loss against Sierra Leone in Free Town on Match Day One, but he has returned to the team with a dream of playing a pivotal role in its success.

Timbe was suspended for three matches following his sending off in that game, but just before he was eligible to return, picked up an injury that sidelined him for six months after surgery.

Fit again, the Chinese based winger hopes he can make up for time lost with a robust display at the Cup of Nations which kick off on June 21 in Cairo, Egypt.

“I am thankful to be back. It was a tough period but I had a good team behind me. I have been working hard for the past few months and I am delighted to be back and playing. I had planned the surgery well to ensure that I would be back for AFCON and I have been working on my fitness for the last two months now,” Timbe told Capital Sport.

“It was tough not only for me but my family and the national team as well. For a player it is agonizing being out for such a period of time but that is now behind me and I am focused now to bring in good results for the team,” he further added.

Timbe is working with head coach Sebastien Migne for the first time and the Frenchman’s work ethic, belief and confidence in him has already rubbed in well.

“I have enjoyed so far because I have been here for like three days. He is a very good coach who insists on discipline and hard work and it has not been tough getting along with him because we believe in the same things,” Timbe noted.

His focus is solely on the Cup of Nations where Kenya hopes to make it into the round of 16 at least and Timbe believes with the current group of players, it is possible to achieve the feat.

“I believe that everything is possible. Our motto now is ‘yes we can’ and if we believe in ourselves, go there and show mentality we can achieve anything. Everyone is giving their best and everyone is focused,”

“We are all looking forward to it because the coaches have done their job on the group that we are in and the players as well have shown that they want to do this. I believe getting out of the group to the knockout round is something we can achieve,” he added further.

Stars will be boosted with is return especially in attack, an area that Migne has time and again stated he would want improvement.