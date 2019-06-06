Warriors apologize for investor shoving Lowry in NBA Finals

Shares

OAKLAND, United States, Jun 6 – The Golden State Warriors apologized on Thursday for part-owner Mark Stevens, a tech investor, shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from his courtside seat during game three of the NBA Finals.

Lowry, who scored 23 points in Toronto’s 123-109 victory, went into the first row of seats chasing a loose ball and was shoved by Stevens, who was sitting in an adjacent seat.

Lowry complained to the referee about Stevens, who was ejected after the shove, and said following the game the fan who shoved him shouldn’t be allowed back into an NBA game.

“There’s no place for that. He had no reason to touch me,” Lowry said. “He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

In a statement, the Warriors confirmed reports identifying Stevens as the shoving spectator and said he is prohibited from attending all remaining NBA Finals games.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors’ statement said.

“We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct.

“There is no place for such interaction between fans, or anyone, and players at an NBA game.”

There is an ongoing investigation of the incident, according to the team.

Stevens, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, bought into the Warriors in 2013, purchasing the stake in the team that had belonged to Vivek Ranadive.

Ranadive had to sell the shares he had originally bought in 2010 that made him the first Indian-heritage NBA investor to buy the rival Sacramento Kings.