Shikalo hints at Bandari exit amid Yanga talk

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo has hinted that Sunday’s Football Kenya Federation Shield triumph over Kariobangi Sharks might have been his final match for the dockers as he closes in on a move next door to Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

Shikalo has been a prime target for the Jangwani giants since playing a starring role for Bandari in their SportPesa Super Cup campaign in Dar es Salaam in February and the Tanzanians have been said to solidify their approach.

“This might be a good way for me to say goodbye though I cannot entirely say that as at now. But it is a good way for me to leave while on the right side of history after helping Bandari to clinch a title that takes them to continental football. That’s the dream of every player,” Shikalo told Capital Sport.

The keeper has been a core figure for the dockers this season, playing a massive role in their successful campaign that saw them win only their second major title with the FKF Shield as well as finishing second in the Kenyan premier League.

Bandari also reached the final of the SportPesa Cup in Tanzania, losing to Kariobangi Sharks who they beat to the Shield on Sunday.

Shikalo says he is inclined to move if the offer appeals to him with the Tanzanians having posted his image on their official Twitter account welcoming him to the club, a post they have since deleted.

“Yes, there have been talks, but at the moment, nothing has been concluded. There are still a few things we are yet to agree on and we will make the final decisions after the African Cup of Nations. If we agree, I will move. If not, I will continue giving my best for Bandari,” Shikalo further stated.

Other than Shikalo’s departure Bandari is expected to keep most of their first team players especially with continental football beckoning for them.

Head coach Bernard Mwalala has affirmed as much, saying he will not make massive changes to his squad ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign and an assault at the KPL title next season.

“As a coach I will not make that mistake of trying to change the team because maybe they have not played continental football before. I will keep faith in this squad that I have and build them. Maybe add one or two but not many changes,” Mwalala affirmed.