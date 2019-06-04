Sharks focus on Everton after tough season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Kariobangi Sharks skipper Patillah Omotto has rallied his teammates to lift their heads high despite the tough end to their season and focus on giving their best in next month’s historic friendly match against English premier League side Everton FC in Nairobi.

Sharks have endured a torrid second half of the season that ended up in them losing their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield title to Bandari and finished ninth in the Kenyan Premier League.

The only silver lining in their season has been the SportPesa Cup triumph in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in February which earned them the right to host Everton on July 7.

“We must regroup and come back stronger next season, even better than all the other seasons. We must forget losing the final and how we ended the season and focus on playing against Everton,” Omotto told Capital Sport.

He added; “We have to prepare well for them mentally and physically but the most important thing for us is to learn from them.”

His sentiments were echoed by head coach William Muluya who noted that his side should not put their heads down after the loss to Bandari.

“It is not a disappointment as much because at the end of the day, we have played to the last day every year in this tournament. Bandari have had a good season and they played like champions. They showed hunger and really deserved it,” the tactician stated

“We will keep our minds off football for the next one or two weeks then start planning again. We need to come back stronger and better,” he added.

Muluya has said the biggest impediment to their season has been the lack of experience, with most of his players being youthful and the demanding season that has involved back to back matches with minimal rest taking away much from them.

“Most of the players I have are playing the Kenyan Premier League for the first time. It was a short league and in terms of mental strength I think we lacked and sometimes this comes with experience. But I think they (players) are growing well and I will keep encouraging them. I am sure they will be better in the coming days,” Muluya stated.