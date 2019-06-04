NOCK to unveil Team for Africa Beach Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will on Saturday in Mombasa unveil the team that will represent the country at the inaugural Africa Beach Games slated to be hosted in Sal, Cape Verde from 14-23 June 2019.

Kenya will be represented in seven disciplines where it will have one athlete in Kiteboarding, two in Half Marathon (Man and Woman), one in Canoeing and Rowing, the Beach Volleyball men’s and women’s teams, one Karateka, Beach Soccer men, Beach Handball men and women, the Beach Tennis men’s team and one swimmer.

The teams are intensifying training with the Kite Boarding representative having his session in Mombasa, the woman’s Half Marathoner Florence Nduku Malyunga is training in Machakos while the men’s marathoner Charles Yosey Mneria conducting his fitness in Eldoret.

The Rowing flag bearer Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu is training in Ruiru under the watchful eyes of Jacob Oner Owako, James Mwangi the Karateka is training in Nairobi, the men’s and women’s Beach Volleyball teams are having their session at the Nairobi’s Strathmore University while the men’s and women’s handball, men’s soccer and men’s tennis team are training in Mombasa.

The women’s Beach Volleyball team is led by experienced Gaudencia Makokha who will pair with Naomie Too while the corresponding men’s team will be comprised of Ibrahim Oduor Odindo and James Gathua Mwaniki.

A total of 54 countries will compete in the continental assignment that will involve 11 different sports with up to 1000 athletes expected to descend on the island of Sal.

The games will get underway with the Beach Handball, Beach Tennis, Karate as well as Rowing and Canoeing on Friday June 14.

-Team Kenya-

Beach Soccer – Men

Daido Manase, Michael Shaban Kamau, Patrick Imani Isaac, Farid Mbwana Bwana, Hudheifa Omar Mchulla, Adamson Saa Raphael, Moustafa Hassan Tayebali, Fahad Nasir Salim, Rajab Chai Hamisi, Paul Kavula.

Handball

Women; Winny Chepkoech, Magdaline Muthoni, Michelle Adhiambo Oyoo, Euphrasia Mukasia, Sharon Chepkirui, Racheal Karisa, Kombe Neema Nzai, Faith Mueni Nzilani, Hannah Wacheke.

Men; Thodosia Sangoro Ngala, Derick Odhiambo, Victor Ouma Nyongesa, Mzee Mohamed, Mutuku Kyalo, Nickson Oguna, Salmin P. Mwalegha, David Ogwedhi Nyadiero, Emmanuel Amani Charo.

Karate; James Mwangi Gikonyo.

Tennis (Men); Fazal Mohamed Khan, Ibrahim Kibet Yego.

Swimming; Nurayn Mohamed Bagha.

Beach Volleyball; Gaudencia Nakhumicha Makokha, Naomie Too, Ibrahim Oduor Odindo, James Gathua Mwaniki.

Kite Boarding; John Koyiet Nzioka.

Athletics; Florence Nduku Malyunga (Men), Charles Yosey Mneria (Women).

Rowing; Emmanuel Muriithi Mburu

Medical

Carole Mary Akinyi Okoth, Joyce Nduku Mbithi, Emily Cherono Koskei, Joseph Kolli, Jackson Njoroge Kimani.