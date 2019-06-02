In pictures: Bandari clinch FKF Shield title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Bandari FC assured themselves of a place in continental football next season after hitting defending champions Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in a final played over two days after the first half was rained off on Saturday.

Bandari were leading 2-1 from the first half played Saturday and continued their chase in the second half played Sunday morning, scoring a goal six minutes from time to win 3-1.

