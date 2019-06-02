In pictures: Bandari clinch FKF Shield title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Bandari FC assured themselves of a place in continental football next season after hitting defending champions Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in a final played over two days after the first half was rained off on Saturday.
Bandari were leading 2-1 from the first half played Saturday and continued their chase in the second half played Sunday morning, scoring a goal six minutes from time to win 3-1.
A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu
