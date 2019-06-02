You are here:

In pictures: Bandari clinch FKF Shield title

Bandari FC players line up with their trophy after clinching the Football Kenya Federation Shield title at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Bandari FC assured themselves of a place in continental football next season after hitting defending champions Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in a final played over two days after the first half was rained off on Saturday.

Bandari were leading 2-1 from the first half played Saturday and continued their chase in the second half played Sunday morning, scoring a goal six minutes from time to win 3-1.

Here are some images from their title party.

Bandari FC skipper Felly Mulumba receives the FKF Shield title from Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Bandari FC fans celebrate theur Football Kenya Federation Shield triumph at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Ecstatic Bandari FC fans kept their voice heard throughout the game as they won the Football Kenya Federation Shield triumph at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
The Football Kenya Federation Shield medals were delivered in a beautiful way. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Bandari FC players celebrate with the trophy after clinching the Football Kenya Federation Shield triumph at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Bandari FC players pose for a selfie with the trophy after clinching the Football Kenya Federation Shield triumph at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Bandari FC keeper Faruk Shikalo poses with the Football Kenya Federation Shield trophy at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Dissapointed Kariobangi Sharks skipper Eric Juma receives the second finisher’s cheque alongside club chairman Robert Maoga from SportPesa boss Kevin Twissa and FKF boss Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
