NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – The final of the Football Kenya Federation Shield pitting champions Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari has been rained off when Dockers were leading 2-1 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

The match will continue with the second half on Sunday at 11am at the same venue.

Yema Mwana scored a brace for Bandari, the 2015 winners while Patilla Omotto netted for Sharks.

-More to follow-