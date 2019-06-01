You are here:

Rugby Rugby

Kenya into Paris Cup Quarters, on track to survival

by
Rugby
Shares
Kenya into Paris Cup Quarters, on track to survival

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Kenya displayed a never say never attitude as they advanced to their first Cup Quarter-final this season after winning one, drawing one and losing one to finish second in Pool B in the final leg at Paris 7s on Saturday.

The result means Kenya are assured of atleast 10 points, therefore inching closer to avoiding relegation.

This is after Shujaa showed a brave performance to beat Wales 26-21 in their final Pool match.

The Paul Murunga coached side had opened their campaign with a 19-19 draw with Australia before losing 12-29 to South Africa.

-More to follow-

Shares

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

Comments