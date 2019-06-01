Kenya into Paris Cup Quarters, on track to survival

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Kenya displayed a never say never attitude as they advanced to their first Cup Quarter-final this season after winning one, drawing one and losing one to finish second in Pool B in the final leg at Paris 7s on Saturday.

The result means Kenya are assured of atleast 10 points, therefore inching closer to avoiding relegation.

This is after Shujaa showed a brave performance to beat Wales 26-21 in their final Pool match.

The Paul Murunga coached side had opened their campaign with a 19-19 draw with Australia before losing 12-29 to South Africa.

-More to follow-