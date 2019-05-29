You are here:

Wanga scoops Golden Boot as Posta heads to Playoff

Allan Wanga scoops 2018/19 KPL Golden Boot

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga has won the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot with 18 goals despite not scoring in their final season match against Sofapaka on Wednesday.

Wanga’s Homeboyz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sofapaka where Umaru Kasumba who was the other Golden Boot contender failed to score as Stephen Waruru netted a brace.

In the relegation battle, Chemelil and Zoo FC survived while Posta Rangers dropped to the promotion playoff where they are set to face the third team in the National Super League.

