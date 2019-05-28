Spanish league players arrested over alleged match fixing

Shares

MADRID, Spain, May 28 – A number of first and second division players have been arrested in Spain over suspicions of forming a criminal organisation dedicated to match fixing, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Spanish police confirmed that there was an open investigation though did not give any details.

Additional reports in El Periodico state several footballers have been arrested in the operation, including former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo, Real Valladolid’s Borja Fernandez, Getafe’s Samuel Saiz Alonso, Deportivo de La Coruna’s Inigo Lopez Montana and Carlos Aranda, who is now retired, but formerly played for Osasuna and Levante among others.

Agustin Lasaosa, president of Huesca, and Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, who is head of the medical services of the same club, have also been arrested.

According to the reports, all detainees are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering.

This investigation is in regards to alleged match fixing in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Police are currently searching the offices of Huesca, who got relegated to Segunda Division at the end of the season. They gained promotion to La Liga in 2017/18 season.

They are also searching Borja Fernandez’s home in Valladolid.

Ramos and Perez argued after Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Ajax in March, with Ramos reportedly telling Perez the team’s failings were down to a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez claimed on Tuesday that Ramos had been offered a move to China but said he had blocked the defender’s departure.

“We met in my office and he told me he had a very good offer from a Chinese team but a rule there means they cannot pay for the transfer,” Perez said.

“It was no more than that, it was a conversation that has no interest. It is impossible for Real Madrid to let their captain go for free. I told him it’s impossible, nothing more.”

Perez was also asked about the possibility of Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe or Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have not spoken with Zinedine Zidane about either Mbappe or Neymar,” said Perez, insisting he wants to maintain a good relationship with PSG. “If we want a player of PSG, we will call the club’s president.”

Gareth Bale’s future remains uncertain but Perez said “we have not received any offers for any players of Real Madrid”.

He also condemned the recent criticism of players like Bale, that has come from Madrid’s fans and sections of the Spanish press.

“We have made it seem like winning the Champions League is normal and it isn’t. We have deceived people,” said Perez.

“Some of these players have been insulted, they have been whistled, players who are going to go into the history of the club. It’s not right.”

-By Sky Sports-