Sarri storms out of Chelsea training ahead of Europa final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28 – Maurizio Sarri furiously stormed out of Chelsea training on the eve of their Europa League final against Arsenal following an altercation between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain.

Just minutes after the Italian told the media of his ‘love’ for his Chelsea squad in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s final in Baku, a disagreement between defender Luiz and striker Higuain appeared to anger him.

Sarri, whose future with the Premier League club beyond the end of the season remains in doubt, repeatedly threw and kicked his cap as he left the field with the session ongoing.

Despite Chelsea having already secured qualification for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League, a significant section of the club’s supporters have been unhappy with his management.

An inconsistent relationship with his players, highlighted when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ignored his instructions during February’s Carabao Cup final, has been a factor in increasing doubts over his suitability for the club long term.

Sarri’s stock remains extremely high in his homeland, with Serie A champions Juventus placing him at the top of their list to replace the recently departed Massimiliano Allegri.

Chelsea will go into the final against their London rivals with major concerns over the fitness over N’Golo Kante, whose potential absence could leave Sarri with just three midfielders to choose from.

Sarri earlier gave Kante a “50-50” chance of featuring on Wednesday, but the France star appeared to be in discomfort during the session that followed.

Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League, require victory to qualify for next season’s Champions League, a factor that should ensure a highly intense encounter in Baku.