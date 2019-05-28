KGU names team for Region IV tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 -The Kenya National Golf Team is set to depart Tuesday for Bujumbura-Burundi, where they will take part in the Region IV tournament formerly known as East Africa Challenge.

Team Kenya joins other 5 countries from East Africa – (Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia) who will be battling out for the coveted Region IV trophy.

The tournament will take place from 5th – 8th June 2019. Format of play; Day 1-Stroke Play competition, Day 2 Foursomes and Singles and Day 3 Foursomes and Singles.

The 4-man team consists of 2 senior players Simon Njogu and Samuel Njoroge and 2 top juniors Zubair Khan and Mutahi Kibugu. The team was selected based on the current Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) ranking and Junior Order of Merit.

The team will be accompanied by the Chairman of Kenya Golf Union- Mr. Anthony Murage and the Tournament director Ben Omuodo.

“We will go down in history for hosting the Inaugural Region IV tournament which was held in Nyali last year’ said KGU chairman Anthony Murage. I have full confidence with the team which has been training for the last few weeks under the leadership of team coach John Van LiefLand, and is ready to beat the defending Champions – Team Uganda’ Said the Tournament director Ben Omuodo.”

The Region IV tournament is a prestigious Annual Golf competition in East Africa. The Inaugural tournament was held in 2018 in Kenya and it involves the members of East Africa Community. Competing countries include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. Each country has 4 players.