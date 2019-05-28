Amadou named Basketball Africa League boss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Senegalese Amadou Gallo Fall has been named as the Basketball Africa League President.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday named the current NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa as President of a league set to revolutionize pro basketball on the continent.

Standing tall at over 6’7 with an affable demeanor and an altruistic character, Amadou is a dealer in hope for an Africa that will one day achieve its potential in using sports as a tool for economic empowerment and development.

He will assume his role as BAL President immediately while assisting in the transition and search for a new Managing Director of the NBA in Africa.

“Amadou’s efforts to grow basketball and the NBA’s business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

“This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent.”

The announcement about the NBA and FIBA’s launch of the BAL, which would mark the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America, was made at the NBA All-Star 2019 Africa Luncheon in Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Kenya was named as one of the countries set to participate in the league with teams such as Equity Bank, Kenya Ports Authority and Ulinzi Warriors lining up for the league prequalifications set for later in the year.

Fall, a Senegalese native who joined the NBA in January 2010, helped open the league’s office in Johannesburg, South Africa in May 2010, and has directed the NBA’s grassroots basketball development initiatives and partnerships with marketing, media, and consumer product companies in Africa.

Under his leadership, the NBA has expanded its grassroots and elite development efforts across the continent, including the Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa and The NBA Academy Africa.

This year, the NBA plans to reach more than 2.5 million boys and girls ages 16 and under through Jr. NBA programs in 21 African countries.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development, and community outreach program, has been held in Africa 16 times, with 10 former BWB Africa campers drafted into the NBA.

He was instrumental in opening The NBA Academy Africa in May 2017, where 25 elite male prospects ages 14-20 have received scholarships and training after scouting programs conducted with local federations across the continent.

Three NBA Academy Africa graduates have gone on to commit to NCAA Division 1 schools.

Fall is a recipient of multiple leadership awards for his contribution to the growth of the game of basketball and youth development on the African continent. This includes African Leader 4 Change (2017) and the South African Sport Industry’s Leadership in Sport (2018).

He previously worked for the Dallas Mavericks, starting as a scout in 1998 before ultimately becoming Director of Player Personnel and Vice President of International Affairs, when he served as the team’s international goodwill ambassador and oversaw scouting assignments.

He helped start Basketball Without Borders Africa in 2003 and served as Camp Director until 2010.

Fall is also the Founder of SEED (Sports for Education and Economic Development), a global non-profit organization established in 1998 with the mission of using sport as a vehicle to inspire, empower and support the holistic development of promising African youth, preparing them to become global citizens.

He is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), where he played center on the basketball team. Fall was inducted into the UDC Athletics Hall of Fame on February 15, 2019.

Described by many as the ‘GODFATHER’ of basketball in Africa, the NBA couldn’t have made a better choice on who to best steer the launch and growth of a league that would potentially produce and showcase the best of the best basketball talent on the globe.

As we look forward to January 2020, when BAL is set to take off, Africa is confident in a leader who will deliver a world-class league.