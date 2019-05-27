Tuyisenge kick starts expected Gor exodus

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge will leave Gor Mahia at the end of the season and is expected to ink a two-year deal with Angolan giants Petro Atletico, bringing an end to a three and a half year stay at the club.

Chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed negotiations are at an advanced level with the Angolans and he says the club has chosen to cash in on the forward with only eight months left on his contract.

“Jack will leave, that’s for certain. We do not want to come in the way of a player who wants to progress. We are in negotiations with Petro and we should be coming to an agreement soon. They have already tabled their offer so it is just a matter of agreeing,” Rachier told Capital Sport.

Tuyisenge joined Gor Mahia at the start of the 2016 season from Rwandese side Police FC for a reported fee of Sh4mn and according to reports, the club might make up to 11m in profit in the transfer with Petro willing to part with close to Sh15mn for the striker’s services.

“He has been a good player and a good servant to the club. He loves the team and has worked hard every day. I think we cannot block him from leaving because the club also need money. We have spent so much in the Continental games and it is only logical that of a good offer comes from a player they look to make the most out of it,” head coach Hassan Oktay noted.

Petro have been interested in the services of the forward since he first featured against them in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Tuyisenge, with nerves of ice slotted home the penalty that sent Petro out of the competition at the group stages and handed Gor their first ever place in the quarter finals of the Confederations Cup.

The Rwandese will open up what is a protracted massive exodus at the club with several other senior players said to be on their way out, among them skipper Harun Shakava.

Shakava joined Gor at the beginning of the 2014 season from Kakamega Homeboyz and with a successful stint feels it is time for him to seek a new challenge, just like his predecessor Musa Mohammed.

Also on the exit list is creative midfielder Francis Kahata and right back Philemon Otieno.

Kahata has been a subject of speculation from the beginning of the season and is strongly linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC who are said to have splashed the cash for him. Algeria’s CS Constantine and USM Alger were also interested in his services at the beginning of the year.

“At this moment, the only person who has come to us and told us they want to leave is Jack. No one else has officially made it known to us. Kahata has a contract till the end of June and we will offer him a new contract. But, it will be his prerogative to know whether he stays or leaves,” stated Rachier.

Head coach Oktay is already scratching his head with his top players said to be leaving but he says he has already given his wish-list to the club’s leadership.

“Of course I am worried if most of my players are leaving but we cannot do much about it. I have several local based players who I want to get and we will try to get them,” stated Oktay.

Among the players who are said to be in Gor’s radar include the Sofapaka duo of striker John Avire and midfielder Dennis Odhiambo.