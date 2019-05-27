Rachier reveals plan to construct Gor stadium

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Ambrose Rachier says he will work to ensure construction of Gor Mahia’s own stadium has started before he vacates his role as the club’s chairman at the end of the year, the seasoned lawyer has told Capital Sport.

Rachier will not offer himself for re-election when the club holds its polls in December this year and he says between now and then, he will put his energies to see to it that the club starts the process of owning its own grounds.

“This has been my target all along since I became chairman and over the next few months I want to leave after I have put that plan in place and at least the construction has started,” Rachier said.

“We have a piece of land which we were given by retired President Daniel arap Moi which is between the Kasarani Stadium and the FKF Goal Project offices. We are trying to see whether we can get it and start our process there. If not, we will try to acquire our own piece of land,” the chairman said.

Despite the challenges that he has faced at the club, Rachier says he leaves the club a proud man despite the final years of his tenure being clouded with calls for his resignation with a section of the supporters calling him ‘Mugabe’ likening him to to former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

“I have been at the helm of this club for 11 years. When I came in in 2008, we were number 16 in the standings but we worked to finish number nine. The following year we were number five, then number two and we have won six league titles in the last seven years,” Rachier said, boasting of his achievements.

“For me, the performance on the pitch is the most important thing. We have also qualified for the group stages of the Confederations Cup twice in a row and this season, we reached the quarter finals for the first time ever,”

“I have brought two sponsors on board at the club, we bought a team bus and started a sacco to help the club into the path of self sustainability. I do not have any regrets and I am leaving a happy man,” further added Rachier.

True to his words, the club has improved drastically since he took charge, dominating the local scene with back to back to back titles since 2013 with the exception of 2016 when they lost the crown to Tusker after being docked three points for crowd trouble.

But, even as much as his tenure has been awash with success, the club’s fortune off the pitch was not admirable this season especially heading into their quarter final match against RS Berkane in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The players went on strike two days to the first leg in Nairobi and lost 2-0 while the return leg was a bigger farce as the players arrived in Berkane barely three hours to the game due to a travel confusion.

But even despite several stains on his 11-year tenure, Rachier has defended himself saying he has been forced to dip into his own pockets several times to ensure the club remain stable.

“Sometimes you know people talk without facts. But, they now have a chance to get into that seat and know just how tough it is,” stated the tactician.

“I have served as the club chairman for a good amount of time and I do not want to overstay my mandate. I think it is time for the club to have fresh leadership,” he added.