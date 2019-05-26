You are here:

Vihiga relegated from KPL, late hope for Zoo

Vihiga United players walk off the pitch during their match against Gor Mahia at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on May 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Vihiga United have been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Western Stima in Mumias on Sunday evening while fellow strugglers Zoo Kericho handed themselves some hope with a 3-2 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Kericho.

The results mean Zoo climb over Chemelil to safety at 15th with 32 points while he sugar millers drop to the play-off zone at 16th just a point less.

Vihiga remain 17th, five points off 16th spot and with just one match left before the season ends, their fate is all but sealed.

-More to follow

Timothy Olobulu

