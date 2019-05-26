Vihiga relegated from KPL, late hope for Zoo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Vihiga United have been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Western Stima in Mumias on Sunday evening while fellow strugglers Zoo Kericho handed themselves some hope with a 3-2 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Kericho.

The results mean Zoo climb over Chemelil to safety at 15th with 32 points while he sugar millers drop to the play-off zone at 16th just a point less.

Vihiga remain 17th, five points off 16th spot and with just one match left before the season ends, their fate is all but sealed.

