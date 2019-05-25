Karen’s Murage elected new KGU chairman.

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Karen Country Golf Club’s Anthony Murage was elected the new chairman of Kenya Golf Union for the year 2019/2020.

He was voted in during the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Annual General Meeting held Friday at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi to take over from Lucas Marang’a who will continue sitting in the KGU board as the immediate Past Chairman.

The new KGU Chairman joined the Kenya Golf Union in the year 2013 as an Executive and later served as Hon Treasurer in 2016 and 2017 before becoming the Vice Chairman in 2018.

In his maiden Speech the new KGU Chairman thanked all the golfers for exuding confidence in him and promised to dedicate his services to the Union at his best. He promised to put more synergy on Golf development as well as searching and developing golfing talents across the country.

During the same meeting Ben Omuodo (Royal Nairobi Golf Club) was elected as the Vice Chairman while Limuru’s Vincent Wang’ombe and Sigona’s Peter Kiguru were elected as the Hon. Secretary and Hon. Treasurer respectively.

Other Executives that were elected includes; Ndiga Kithae (Thika Sports Club), Karugu Macharia (Windsor Golf Hotel and country club), George Gathu (Kenya Air Force), Njani Ndiritu ( Vetlab Sports Club), Philip Ochola (Muthiaga Golf Club), Fr.Peter Kimani ( Ruiru Sports Club).

The Regional Representatives will be co-opted after the 1st KGU Board Meeting which will be held in June. The regions are – Mt. Kenya, Central Rift, North Rift, Western and Coast Region.