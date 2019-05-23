Solskjaer expected to raid EPL for reinforcements

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23 – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly tracking three players currently plying their trade in the Premier League as he looks to overhaul his squad in the off-season.

Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad this off-season, with the team having fallen short of a top-four finish during 2018-19.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, the Norwegian has prioritised the signing of both Swansea winger Daniel James and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Solskjaer is keen on signing youthful, home-grown players and with Ander Herrera departing and Juan Mata’s future far from assured he will need to add at least two midfield players.

A report last week linked United with Longstaff, but also stated that Newcastle have had no official approach for their prized young asset.

Longstaff, who was loaned to Blackpool last season, has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Rafa Benitez and has earned praise for his mature performances in the middle of the park.

Daniel James, meanwhile, had a stellar campaign for Swansea, scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 33 Championship appearances.

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils have agreed a £15million fee over his transfer, but interest from Graham Potter at Brighton was also mentioned.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that James has agreed personal terms ahead of a move, while they claim that United also hold interest in Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Antonio Valencia will leave the club this summer while Matteo Darmian could also depart, meaning Solskjaer needs cover at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka is apparently valued at £50million by the south London club after having a stellar breakthrough season at Selhurst Park.