Oktay crowns KPL title with April award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A day after sealing the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League title, Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay has crowned his moments by winning the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for April in a ceremony held at the Camp Toyoyo ground on Thursday morning.

This is the second time Oktay is bagging the award this season after collecting it in February and the Cypriot said it was made possible by his entire technical bench that has assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng and Team Manager Jolawi Abondo among others.

“This award goes to my team and technical bench, they all have made this possible. The award is so special to me because it comes a day after winning the Kenyan Premier League title. Thank you sponsors and SJAK for recognizing our effort,” an elated Oktay said after receiving the award from Fidelity Insurance Marketing Manager Nicholas Malesi.

To take the accolade that was accompanied with Ksh 75,000 and a trophy, Oktay weeded off competition from AFC Leopards’ Cassa Mbungo and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Nicholas Muyoti.

Oktay steered mighty Gor to six wins and two draws to ensure they remained on top of the table and stay alive to retaining the league for a third successive year.

K’Ogalo started the month with a 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu before beating Sony Sugar 3-2, then drew 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz.

It was then followed by a similar score line when they took on Ulinzi Stars. K’Ogalo would then gather themselves and squeeze one past Bandari 1-0 before they were awarded a walkover against already relegated Mount Kenya United.

They then won 2-0 win over Tusker before wrapping the month with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars.

“This is a splendid performance from Gor, we were here in February and today we are back, that shows that you guys (Gor) don’t have competition in the league, congratulations. As Fidelity Insurance, we will continue to support the initiative to see our football standards grow,” Malesi said.

Oktay becomes the fourth recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai ,Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi and John Baraza of Sofapaka.