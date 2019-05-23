Gor’s coronation set for Machakos on Saturday

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The coronation for record 18-time Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia will take place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday in their last home match against Posta Rangers.

K’Ogalo sealed their 18th domestic title on Wednesday at the same Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos after drawing 1-1 with Vihiga United FC a result that also saw them win a third consecutive national title.

“I am excited about the unprecedented 18th championship title of the Kenyan Premier League and more so the fact that we are keeping it for good having won three times in a row, a milestone in the league’s history. I just want to thank my sponsor SportPesa for the support,” Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier said.

The trophy handover event, to be conducted after Gor Mahia’s match with Posta that is scheduled to kick-off at 4:15PM, is expected to be a huge celebration for the passionate Green Army who will have enjoyed a dream week that started with their victory over arch-rival, AFC Leopards SC last Sunday in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia are eight points clear at the top with Bandari FC (62 points) coming second with two matches remaining to end the 2018/2019 campaign.