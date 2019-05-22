Chemelil pick crucial survival point at Sofapaka

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 22 – Chemelil Sugar moved a step closer to assuring themselves of another season in top flight football after holding Sofapaka to a goalless draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sugar belt are just a place above the bottom three relegation spots and the point gained on the road against a Batoto ba Mungu side that beat them 3-0 in the first leg in Awasi places them on 31 points, three ahead of 16th placed Zoo Kericho and six ahead of Vihiga United who occupy 17th spot.

For Sofapaka, their ambition of finishing at second spot in the Kenyan Premier League standings were dashed as the point gained against Chemelil moves them to 58, four behind second placed Bandari.

Batoto ba Mungu had the chances to score, but they couldn’t get anything behind the net not because their finishing was poor, but because Chemelil keeper Moragn Alube earned his full pay with brilliant saves.

-More to follow