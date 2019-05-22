Casillas wife reveals she is fighting ovarian cancer

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22 – The wife of goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack earlier this month, has revealed she is fighting ovarian cancer.

Sara Carbonero made the shock announcement on Tuesday.

She said on social media, in an emotional post less than three weeks after her partner suffered a heat attack while training for club side Porto: “When we hadn’t yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again.

“This time it’s me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write. A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on,” she wrote.

“Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I’ve still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment. I’m calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending.”

“I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team.”

The TV sports journalist added: “I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family.”

Sara’s whereabouts on Tuesday were unclear.

The 35-year-old, who has two sons with her husband, helped organise his 38th birthday on Monday before breaking the news of her own health battle.

She was filming in Tarifa in southern Spain when former Real Madrid shotstopper Casillas suffered his heart attack on May 1.

-By Daily Mail-