Coca-cola boosts KGU chairman’s prize

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Coca-Cola Company in Kenya has partnered with Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to sponsor the union’s chairman’s prize tournament to be held in the par 72 Limuru Country Club golf course.

The two-day golf tournament which will be held over the Jamuhuri Day weekend will start on Friday 31st May and end on Saturday 1st June 2019. The exclusively armatures golf tourney will see a total of 300 golfers descend on the Limuru Golf Course to bid farewell to the out-going KGU Chairman, Lucas Maranga.

Some top armatures have already confirmed to grace the event, including the 2018 top ranked armature golfer Samuel Njoroge of Railway Golf Club and 2018 Kenya armature match-play champion Daniel Nduva, among other notable armature golfers.

“We are aware of the great strides the union has made in developing golf in the country including lobbying for the sport to be part of the school games like other sports. I am informed that the junior course currently under development at Lenana School is 80 percent complete. This is a great step that once completed, will enable young golfers to develop their skill on the course,” said Evanson Ndungu, Marketing Manager Coca-Cola Kenya.

This year’s Chairman’s prize tournament will also see junior players participate in the two day competition. Kenya Golf Union is in the forefront of entrenching junior golf as a way of equipping young golfers with skills that can match those of international professional golfers.

On his part, the outgoing Chairman observed the need to grow the sport through providing junior golfers with equipment.

“Through the Sports, Culture and Heritage and Education ministries, we are developing junior golf across the country, I have been going around several Counties supporting junior golfers through providing them with equipment to play golf and build their interest in the sport. This is one of the ways we can develop golfers who can compete at the international level once they are properly trained,” said Lucas Maranga, Chairman Kenya Golf Union.

Coca-Cola are the sole beverage providers for the tournament with its flagship water brand Keringet as the hydration provider for the golfers.

Making the sponsorship announcement and a cheque handover, Coca-Cola Marketing Manager Evanson Ndungu said the partnership with Kenya Golf Union will boost the tournament’s profile while building on years of successful partnership in developing golf in the country.

“Following the recently concluded Kenya Open Tournament, you will agree, we still need to put more effort in support of our golfers to reach the global standards. I believe it is through such partnership that the sport will grow and realize the potential that is in Kenyan golfers,” Ndungu said.

The KGU Chairman’s prize tournament is a tournament that is held in high regard in the golfing fraternity as it is used to engage golfers in discourse about the sport and reflect on the past year’s agenda and achievements by the chairman.

Kenya Golf Union Chairman’s position is a one year term mandate with an agenda to administer the rules and regulations of golf across affiliate golf member clubs as well as ensuring the development of the sport in the country.

The Coca-Cola System in Kenya through its premium water brand, Keringet, will sponsor the two-day Chairman’s Prize tournament to a tune of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Kenya Shillings.