AFC didn’t give us competition- Gor’s Oktay

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – “It didn’t feel like a derby… just the crowd, very many people but that’s just it.”

Those are the words of Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay on Sunday evening after his side picked their eighth win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby with a comfortable 3-1 thrashing at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The tactician went on to say that he expected a tough duel from AFC, but didn’t feel any, and his side should have won by as much as seven goals.

“We had control of the game in the first half and second half. We missed so many chances. I told some of them that we will win this game 4-1 or 5-1. The last 10 minutes we missed three clear chances. We should have won even 7-1,” the coach boasted speaking to Capital Sport after the game.

“We dominated the game, played attractive football and won. I always respect every single team and discipline is first in my book; but they didn’t give us competition. I was expecting that today, they would give us a hard game, but they didn’t,”

“That’s why this week I didn’t speak to any media about the game because I was concentrating on my job with the team…. but they didn’t give us competition,” the tactician stated.

A brace from Nicholas Kipkurui and another from Jacques Tuyisenge saw Gor pick the comfortable victory. But, all the three goals came off errors from AFC.

The first goal was a gift from the keeper, spilling a tame shot from Samuel Onyango to allow Kipkurui to tap home. The second was off an error from Said Tsuma who was easily dispossessed by Kenneth Muguna who played Kipkurui through.

The third was off another mistake, this time from Salim Abdallah who stopped chasing the ball thinking it had gone out and allowed Kipkurui the prestige of jogging into the box and when his chipped effort was sent to the bar by the keeper, Tuyisenge nodded home.

The victory puts Gor Mahia on the verge of their 18th league title and if they beat Vihiga United on Wednesday in Machakos, they will be declared champions, the KPL trophy threaded with green and white for the third consecutive time and the sixth time in seven season.

But, even with victory in sight, Oktay remains humble and wants his charges to give their all in the remaining three games of the campaign.

“I am not concerned. I didn’t even check the table because we still have three games to go and the league is not yet won. We have to give our best until the last game because I respect all the teams,” the tactician further added.