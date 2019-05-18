Mount Kenya United relegated from KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Cash-strapped Mount Kenya United have been relegated from the Kenyan premier League after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of Sony Sugar at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Derrick Otanga scored a brace for the sugar belt side with Stephen Omollo adding the third. Mount Kenya’s consolation was scored by Brian Nyakan with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The result means that with three matches to go, Mount Kenya cannot move higher than 17th. They are 11 points away from safety at 15th place and 10 away from the play-off slot at 16th.

It was earlier feared that Mount Kenya who awarded a walk over to Mathare United last weekend would not honor their match as they continued their protest over lack of payment, but they somehow managed to gather themselves together and go for the tie.

In the other matches played on Saturday, Chris Onyango struck twice as KCB beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 at the Kasarani Stadium. Ezekiel Odera opened the scores with a ninth minute penalty before Abuya also equalized for Sharks with another penalty.

However, Onyango scored in quick succession in the 61st and 66th minutes to hand KCB the advantage, before Shaphan Oyugi clawed one back for Sharks later on.

In Bungoma, Sofapaka came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar. Umaru Kasumba’s goal in the 77th minute, his 18th for the season handed Sofapaka a vital point.

In the late kick off in Machakos, Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz drew 0-0.