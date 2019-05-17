We will win derby for the fans, says Kamura

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – With hopes of any kind of trophy all faded out with the Kenyan premier League and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield titles all out of their reach, AFC Leopards will look to beat Gor Mahia on Sunday if not for anything for pride and a reward for their fans.

Ingwe has endured a torrid season and stare at another campaign without a trophy, but in the prestigious Mashemeji Derby, they have a chance to redeem themselves and give their fans something to smile about especially against an opponent they have not beaten in three years.

Skipper Robinson Kamura believes with the derby a legitimate opportunity presents itself to put a smile on the faces of their fans whohave endured pain the entire campaign.

“This will be like a final for us because we are not contending for anything as at now and our aim is to try and finish in the top five because AFC is a big team. Also, this derby victory and finishing the season top there are the only presents we can give to our fans,” Kamura told Capital Sport.

“It has been a tough season and the only way we can thank our fans for standing with us is by winning this derby and carrying the bragging rights home,” further stated the captain.

AFC have not beaten Gor since their 1-0 victory in 2016 and since then they have lost seven of the last eight fixtures.

It is this record against their biggest rivals that fuels Ingwe’s blood for the tie and Kamura says they are charged to win especially after most of the key players were rested in their midweek 1-0 loss against KCB.

“This is a big game and the same way we are looking forward to it is the same way Gor are looking forward to it. We have a good team now with quality players and I know if we can do our things right, we will get victory on Sunday,” Kamura stated.

The first leg match ended in a 2-0 victory for Gor but since then, AFC have improved their squad with the arrival of the sensational Paul Were, a massive big game player, David Ochieng who has solidified their midfield and Soter Kayumba who has been impressive in defense.

Most of the players including the free-scoring Whyvonne Isuza were rested for the KCB tie and they will be fresh coming into Sunday’s derby where all focus will be on maximum points.