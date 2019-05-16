KCB splash Sh70mn for 2019 Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Title sponsors Kenya Commercial Bank have splashed out Sh70mn for this year’s Karen Master, a fully sanctioned Sunshine Tour event to be held between June 26th and 30th, at the Karen Country Club.

Sh15mn of the kitty will be set aside for prize money while the rest will be used for organization and logistics.

The five-day tournament will bring together 152 Pros and four amateurs for four days of superb golf action. Of these, 100 Pros will fly in from the Sunshine Tour to join 47 local and regional golf professionals.

Organizers say the continued backing by the Sunshine Tour, one of the world’s major golf tours, has raised the profile of the tournament, exposing pros and amateurs to the allure of playing at such a world class event and effectively growing golf on the African Continent.

“The tournament has grown in its stature, and we are delighted to welcome top class golfers our country. We are redefining the golfing experience in the region,” said KCB Group Chief Operating Officer Sam Makome.

“We are proud of our golf sponsorship novelty over the years. For us golf is an avenue of networking with our current and potential customers” he added.

Organizers have pledged to give the tournament an international feel and with just over a month left before competitors land, everything is in line for a successful tourney.

“We have been working round the clock to meet the deadlines and I am happy to present a great course and facilities for the event.”

“We have also made some changes to the way the golf holes will be played. The first nine holes will be played as normal, however the current 13th to 18th holes will play as the 10th to 15th holes and the current 10th to 12th holes will play as the 16th to 18th holes,” said Tournament Director Andy Watt.

There will be a cut on Friday 28th June that will see 152 golfers reduced to 60 and ties done to determine who will compete for top honors on Saturday and Sunday.