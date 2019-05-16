Four changes for Shujaa in London, Paris 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga has made four changes to the team that travels out to London and Paris for the final two legs of the World Sevens Series where Shujaa will be under pressure to avoid relegation.

Cyprian Kuto, Charles Omondi and Brian Wandera have been included in the team while regular skipper Jacob Ojee returns after missing the last tour of Asia due to school commitments.

Dropping from the squad that did duty in Asia with the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s are Oscar Dennis, SHadon Munoko, Augustine Lugonzo and Mark Wandetto.

Kuto has not been in the team since the Vancouver leg due to injury but has now been deemed fit to contest for a place as Shujaa travel for the crucial final two legs.

“I am happy to be back in the team, so that we can achieve our set targets in these last two legs of the series. I am going to put my best foot forward,” Kuto said after being included in the team.

Shujaa are placed 13th in the World Sevens Series standings with 26 points, just four shy of bottom placed Japan and one ahead of 14th placed Wales. The team will need a massive shift in the final two legs to wade off the danger of relegation.

Their best performance this season has been a seven-pointer finish in Sydney and Hong Kong.

The boys will kick off their London 7s Pool B action on May 25 at 12:36pm against Fiji, before facing Samoa at 3:20pm and wrapping up day one action at 6:26pm against France.

A progression to the Main Cup quarters will be a huge achievement for the team and this will put them one foot firmly into surviving relegation.

Shujaa Squad to London, Paris

Vincent Onyala, Andrew Amonde, Bush Mwale, Daniel Sikuta, Charles Omondi, Eden Agero, Daniel Taabu, Jacob Ojee (Captain), Cyprian Kuto, Jefferey Oluoch,Nelson Oyoo, Johnstone Olindi, Brian Wandera