Isuza in as Migne names AFCON squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has been named in Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne’s provisional squad of 30 players ahead of the African Cup of Nations in June.

Migne has named the squad that has been largely involved in the qualification process but there are some surprise exclusions in the list with AFC’s David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and Zesco United forward Jesse Were excluded.

Among the players who make the squad that were not involved much in the qualification include winger Ayub Timbe who has been out for long term with injury. Also in is former Sofapaka winger Clifton Miheso, now playing in the Portuguese second division.

The team travels to France on May 31, stay in France for three weeks until June 18 after which they will travel to Cairo for the tournament, five days before the

Before that the team of local based players plus the few locals who have concluded their league assignments will start training from next week.

From the list of 30 who will start training, four will be dropped with 26 heading to France, after which another three will be dropped for the final team to travel to Cairo.

“Why 30, because we never know what can happen in the next few days; I have an idea of my 26, there are games in next few days and it is better to have a large squad,” Migne said as he announced the team on Tuesday.

AFCON provisional team

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Faruk, Oyemba, Brian Bwire

Defenders: David Owino, Brian Mandela, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Aboud Omar.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Ismail Gonzalez, Teddy Akumu, Dennis Omino, Eric Johannah, Francis Kahata, Paul Were, Johannah Omolo, Clifton Miheso, Whyvonne Isuza.

Strikers: Ovela Ochieng, Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga, Chris Mbamba, Allan Wanga, John Avire, Masud Juma.