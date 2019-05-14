Chapa Dimba All-Stars pick first win in Barcelona

Shares

SALAOU, Spain, May 14 – Benjamin Njenga and Mengistu Lual found the target each as the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Stars boys team came from behind to edge out home team Sant Gabriel 2-1 in their second friendly match hosted under floodlights in Barcelona on Monday night.

However, their girls counterparts were not lucky as they went down 2-0 to a tactical Sant Gabriele girls team at the same venue in a late kick-off match.

The win for the boys meant that they picked their first victory in Spain after losing 5-3 to Reus in the oening build-up match played at their training venue in Salau which is 108.5km (1h 32min bus ride) away from the city of Barcelona.

The All-Stars team, both boys and girls had gone through a-2 hour light training in the morning of the match day with their La Liga coaches taking them ball passing, agility and opening up space before heading to their hotel for a 6 hour rest.

Before the game, Enock Wanyama, who is one of the boys deadly player, told Capital Sport that they were geared up to collect their first win especially after watching live Barcelona beat Getafe 2-0 in a La Liga match at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium.

And indeed they did not disappoint as they displayed an improved performance compared to their opening friendly where he blamed the loss for not having gelled as a team. The team put to practice in the game what they were taught in training by possessing the ball, building from the back to see them dominate the midfield.

However, a lapse in concentration cost they after a long range shot that was punched away by the Chapa Dimba custodian was miscued by his defender to hand Sant Gabriele a gift, after their striker effortlessly tapped the ball home for the opener.

The Kenyan team restored parity 10 minutes to half time thanks to a Njenga well-connected pass to take the match to 1-1 at the break.

Returning for the last half, the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom boys team were not deterred by the freezing weather and looking re-energised, they managed to take the lead courtesy of Lual.

The team comprising of 32, will have a rest day in their seventh day in training before embarking for training on Wednesday.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Barcelona, Spain-