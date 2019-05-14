Betway rewards fan with AFCON fully paid trip

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – With Kenya playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years, one lucky fun Stephen Oketch will get to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience after betting firm Betway gifted him with a fully paid trip to watch the opening match pitting Harambee stars and Algeria June 23 in Egypt.

Oketch was the lucky winner of the Road to Egypt promotion, which ran from the March 4 to April 28.

His prize is an all-expenses-paid trip for him and a partner to watch the Kenyan national team, the Harambee Stars, live in Egypt for their Cup of Nations match as they take on Algeria June 23 in their opening match.

Out of the many Betway Kenya customers who participated in the promotion, Stephen Oketch emerged as the winner of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In addition to watching the Harambee Stars take on the best teams in Africa, the six-day trip will include a visit to some of the most popular Egyptian tourist attractions including the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Sphinx and the Papyrus Institute.

To be entered into the draw, players simply had to place a bet on any soccer event from the 4th of March to the 28th of April.

Each bet would earn the player an entry into a weekly draw to win cash, smartphones, and Free Bets, as well as an entry into the grand prize draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Egypt to watch Kenya take on Africa’s best.

“Betway Kenya is pleased to give Stephen and his partner this great and once in a lifetime opportunity to experience African football at its best. We take pride in giving our customers memorable sporting experiences such as this one through our various products.” Leon Kiptum, Betway Country Manager said.

“We encourage more people to continue playing with us and stand a chance to win just like Stephen,” Kiptum added.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway Kenya has rewarded many of its registered customers with great giveaways through its various promotions such as 4-To-Score, in which Doreen Kanana was a winner this month. Betway would like to congratulate Stephen Oketch and wish him and his partner well on their trip.