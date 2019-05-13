Camp Nou experience motivation for Chapa Dimba All-Stars ahead of friendly

Shares

SALOU, Spain, May 13 – Rejuvenated by watching live the La Liga match pitting European giants Barcelona and Getafe at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium, the Chapa Dimba All-Star team is geared to pick a win in their second friendly match tonight in Barcelona.

The team from Kenya, will see the boys team, who lost 3-5 in the opening friendly to second division La Liga side Reus, will face Sant Gabriel before their ladies counterpart who drew 3-3 in the first friendly take on the Chapa Dimba All-Stars girls team.

Having been spent six days already in Barcelona, the All-Stars team on Sunday, had a once in a life time opportunity when they watched Barcelona beat Getafe 2-0 at the 95,000 capacity Camp Nou Stadium.

Speaking to Capital Sport from Spain, Enock Wanyama, who is a striker from South B United, disclosed that watching Lionel Messi play live was a dream come true and a motivation to the team since they things they are learning from training is what they saw in the game.

He noted that the All-Star team struggled in the first friendly because they had not gelled as a team since they come from different team.

“We were lucky to come here in Spain when its heading to summer so the weather is friendly. We have learnt how to pass the ball with precision and open space, the ‘tiki-taka’ style of play that is familiar with Spain, and that’s what we saw when we watched Barcelona play live,” Wanyama disclosed.

“This will motivate us as we head to the second friendly tonight in Barcelona, we have a good chance to win because we have now gelled. My dream is to go back in Kenya and share the experience with my team-mates who did not make it to Spain. We train twice a day and its only about skills not vigorous in running like in Kenya,” Wanyama, who is a Manchester United fan but dreams of playing for Arsenal, told Capital Sport.

-Girls challenge-

The girls team has been highly rated by the coaches, with a couple of players shining in training and also during the first friendly. Among them is Catherine Arigo who is a striker from Mombasa, Coast region and she is optimistic of becoming a better player in future from the training they underwent.

“This is an experience that I have never seen especially in Camp Nou, I have never seen such a big stadium, one day I wish to play there, watching Messi play I felt like storming to the pitch and shake his hand. About today’s friendly, we are going to win because we have trained better,” Aringo stated.

The team that is enjoying a 10-day camp in Cambrilis under the watchful eyes of La Liga coaches, on Monday were taken through passing and opening skills in a training that took two hours.



-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Cambrilis, Spain-