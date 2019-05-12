Sharks, Bandari to duel in FKF Shield final

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 12 – In a repeat of the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup, defending champions Kariobangi Sharks will duel with 2015 champions Bandari FC in the final of the Football Kenya Federation Shield on June 1.

Former Kariobangi Sharks left back Bolton Omwenga scored an own goal to aid his former side beat KCB 1-0 while Bandari made light work of third tier side SS Assad beating them 6-1 to sail to the final, both games played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Sharks who narrowly edged out Bungoma Super Stars in the quarter finals on penalties were keen to give a better account for themselves and sail into a third consecutive final.

Sharks were off to a better start and despite chances being few and far in between they threatened with 10 minutes left before the break when Mike Kibwage almost turned the ball into his own net while he tried clearing a cross from the right.

-More chances

Sharks kept prodding and had more chances with Duke Abuya striking a freekick inches over before James Mazembe also had a chance with a shot from close range that missed the target by a whisker.

Youngster Kebintom Machika had two back to back chances, first his free header from close range going wide before facing the keeper one on one and failing to beat him.

Sharks kept the pressure and Omwenga who had been brought into left back after an early injury on Dennis Ng’ang’a directed the ball into his own net as he tried clearing a free kick from Boniface Onyango.

They should have been two up but Vincent Wasambo could not get a meaningful connection on a Mazembe cross.

-More urgency

As the clock ticked, KCB kicked in some urgency and they began creating attacks to get back into the game. However, they could not get sharp enough in the final third and Sharks defended well to ensure passage to the final.

In the early kick off, Bandari were in no mood for errors as they spanked their Mombasa neighbors Assad, kicking off the scoring spree with four goals inside the opening 20 minutes.

Hassan Abdallah was the chief architect bagging a first half brace.

Within three minutes, Bandari were already one up, Yema Mwana breaking the deadlock before Abdallah capitalized on goalkeeper Suleiman Mwasiri’s error to double the lead with a wonder goal two minutes later.

Mwana was then denied by the post before the Congolese forward was replaced by Wycliffe Ochomo after suffering a shoulder injury.

-Abdallah brace

But, Bandari were not about to be shaken as Darius Msagha made it 3-0 after 16 minutes connecting home a well weighted cross from Moses Mudavadi.

Four minutes later, Abdallah grabbed his brace before Ochomo got his name on the score sheet after numerous misses.

Athuman Bori pulled a goal back for Assad on the stroke of halftime after pouncing on Mwalim Hindo’s rebound from a free kick. However, William Wadri put the final nail in Assad’s casket a minute into the second half.