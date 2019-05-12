You are here:

Gor beat Sofapaka, put champagne on ice

Gor Mahia players join Samuel Onyango in celebrating his goal against Sofapaka during a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on May 12, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KISUMU, Kenya, May 12 – Gor Mahia will only need to beat Nzoia Sugar in Mumias on Wednesday to claim a record 18th Kenyan Premier League title after they beat their closest challengers Sofapaka 2-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday to move 10 points clear top of the standings with four rounds of matches left.

Second half goals from Samuel Onyango and Jacques Tuyisenge saw Gor complete the home and away victories over Batoto ba Mungu who they had also beaten 1-0 in Nakuru in the first leg.

Coming into the tie, Sofapaka who have played a match less than Gor needed three points desperately if their hopes of pushing for the title would remain realistic, but they came short against a determined Gor side.

-More to follow

Timothy Olobulu

