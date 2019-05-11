Wakhu wins KCB Road to Masters Nakuru leg

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, May 11 – Golf Park professional David Wakhu fired a round of level par 73 gross to win the third round of the KCB Road To Karen Masters at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club.

A gross total of 5 under par 141 after a 68 on Friday was all that the Bet Lion sponsored pro needed to win the event by a solitary shot.

In winning the Nakuru event, Wakhu bagged a prize money of Sh85,000.

“I struggled a bit with my tee shots on the last day but all in all the essence was to play regulation. My putting wasn’t that good when I started but I rediscovered my form on the same to rack up back to back birdies on the 16th and 18th.”

“I must admit that my short game won me the tournament. Going forward I will keep working on my long game,” said Wakhu who made four birdies on holes 5,9, 16 and 18 against four bogeys on 3, 4 and on 14 where he three putted.

Eric Ooko of Royal Nairobi Golf Club settled for second position with rounds of 72 and 70 for a total of 4 under par 142 gross.

“I hit the par fours and fives really well and I’m glad that my swing is closer to where I want it to be as Karen Masters draws closer. The Road To The Masters has helped us prepare adequately well in time for the Masters at Karen where we have played severally,” said Ooko.

Dennis Saikwa and Mumias long-hitter Dismas Indiza settled for joint third with 3 under par 143.

The fifth and final round of the Road To Masters series heads to Royal Nairobi on June 15.

KCB Bank put aside Sh2mn as prize money for the local pros; Sh500,000 for each of the four tournaments they are taking part in.