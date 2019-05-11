KCB, Kabras to clash again in Kenya Cup final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Defending champions KCB and Kabras Sugar will for the third season in a row clash in the Kenya Cup Final on May 18 in Kakamega after both sides won their respective semi-final clashes on Saturday evening.

Holders KCB whitewashed Kenya Harlequins 46-13 at their Lion’s Den backyard in Nairobi while Kabras Sugar hit Mwamba RFC 23-11 in the second semi-final hosted at the Kakamega Showground.

KCB and Kabras Sugar have met in the last two finals with KCB winning both; 29-24 in 2018 and 36-8 in 2017- with both matches being hosted by KCB.

At the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Kenya Sevens international Andrew Amonde and Isaac Njoroge picked up a brace of tries each while Griffin Musila and Peter Karia went over the chalk once with Jacob Ojee booting six points.

Peter Misango and Eden Agero scored Quins’ two tries with Eric Shikukuu splitting the posts with a three pointer as the Ngong road side couldn’t match the bankers for a third time this season.

Quins head coach Charles Cardovillis described KCB as “a quality side. Like I said last week if make the mistakes we made we ar going to suffer. The scoreboard tells it off.”

“We were wasteful with the ball. Knock-ons, forward passes but again it’s back to the drawing board. It has been a tough side,” he said during the post-match interview.

“Just the way they celebrate the victory we must also feel the pain and it’s back to the drawing board. Some hard decisions have to be made. Who are the players to retain and who will let go.”

His counterpart Curtis Olago picked a few areas to work on before heading to the forest.

“Of course we won but there are a few things to work on. Like off the ball we lacked of concentration we are going to sort going to Kabras.”

In Kakamega, Kabras Sugar ran in two converted tries and three penalties against Mwamba’s one try and two penalties.

Meanwhile, Kisumu RFC and Western Bulls have won promotion back to the Kenya Cup after each won their Championship play-off.

Bulls beat USIU 22-16 while Kisumu beat Catholic Monks 14-11 courtesy of a sudden death penalty. The game was tied at 11-11 in regulation time but heading to sudden death, Lenny Obiero struck in the three points to give the hosts the ticket to the bog boys’ table.

–Info courtesy Raga House