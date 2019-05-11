Chapa Dimba All Stars ready for 2nd friendly

Shares

CAMBRILS, Spain, May 11 – The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Star teams held their third training session at Futbol Salou in Spain on Saturday ahead of their second friendly match against Gimnastic de Tarragina on Monday.

The trainings conducted by La Liga’s Jose Ruiz and Ismael Rodriguez were tactical and technical-based, with much focus on ball control, recovery from a goal, speed and field decision-making by players.

“The players are physically fit and that is why most of our trainings are more on tactics and not much on their physique. Based on their last friendlies, we decided to improve their ability to recover from a goal and focus on their speed as well,” said Rodriguez.

The team will on Sunday night have an opportunity to watch champions-elect Barcelona take on Gatafe at Camp Nou. The team on Friday toured the iconic stadium and also had an opportunity to check out some of the historic cites in the Spanish city.

“Our team is learning a lot here. We are bonding well as a team and our ball coordination is greatly improving. We scored goals in our first friendly match against Reus and we are confident to score more goals in our next friendlies on Monday” said John Atem Kato on of the stars of the Chapa Dimba squad.

The All-star boys lost their first friendly match on Thursday against Reus Deportiu 5-3 while the drew 3-3 against the same team’s ladies’ side.

The 32 players – 17 boys and 15 girls were scouted from across the country during the eight regional finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament.

Their technical bench consist of two coaches – Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints. The two were selected through a draw conducted on 28th April at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals.