Mulumba keen to land second Shield crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Five years after he won the title with Sofapaka, Bandari FC skipper Felly Mulumba says he yearns to have his hands on that coveted trophy once again as the dockers prepare to face SS Assad in the semi-final of the Football Kenya Federation Shield on Sunday.

Mulumba will lead out Bandari in Machakos on Sunday, with the club also yearning for a second title after clinching their first ever major crown in 2015.

“It is something that I have been yearning for as a player and here is the chance. I want to make it count because it is only 180 minutes away. As a team we are also focused on winning this title because a great team is always measured with the trophies they have won,” Mulumba told Capital Sport.

Bandari progressed to the last four after blacking out Western Stima 4-1 at the Mbaraki Complex in the quarters and Mulumba says the players have the hunger to ensure they finish the season with at least one trophy.

“Practically it is hard for us to vie for the league and realistically, this is our best chance for a trophy. We know that and the players have it within their hearts to give their best and try to win against Assad then go into the final,” Mulumba stated.

The dockers won the title in 2015 after beating Mount Kenya United (Then Nakumatt) 4-2 at Nyayo Stadium and they will look to replicate that same feat, especially with the allure of playing continental football next season.

“I think everyone wants to go out and play against the best teams in the continent. It not only puts the name of the club up there but also gives the players a chance to market themselves. That is enough motivation for us to dig in and give our best,” the defender stated.

They face third division side Assad who beat Congo Boys 2-1 in Mbaraki. Mulumba says they will not be underrating Assad and they will give them the same serious treatment they would give a top team.

“Even if you play Under-10s, you have to take them seriously. Assad might be two divisions lower but we cannot afford to underrate them. We expect a tough match more so because it will be like a derby for us. They will want to prove they are the best,” the defender further added.

Assad are making it into the semis for the first time in their history and are hoping their fairy tale takes them to the pinnacle where they can contest a historic place as champions.