KCB FC hope to emulate rugby peers in Shield

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The KCB RFC have dominated the Rugby 15s scene in the country for the last two years, earning their mark as one of the best rugby clubs around with back to back Kenya Cup titles.

It is this success that is pushing their football nemesis with whom they share a sponsor to clinch a first ever title as they gear up for Sunday’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield showdown with defending champions Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos.

“The rugby team and the volleyball girls are a particular inspiration to us because winning has been a part of them. It tends to build some pressure on us because even if you look at the volleyball team, they are out there performing well. The onus is now on us to replicate the same,” assistant coach Sammy Omollo has said.

The bankers have made it into their first ever Shield Semi and if they can manage a way past the holders, then they can dare dream of clinching a maiden crown.

“We want to be on the right side of history. We want to be the first KCB side that won a trophy and that is what is motivating us. This will be huge for the team and the company and the players know this too well and they know their obligations,” further stated Omollo.

The bankers progressed after slapping away National Super League side Bidco United 4-1 in the quarters and they hope to keep the same engine running when their turbos charge at Sharks.

“It will be a very tough match because Sharks have been here before. They are more experienced than us at this stage and that tells just how tough they will be to beat. They haven’t been doing well in the league but they are the defending champions and won’t want to let go of the trophy,” Omollo noted.

“We have young players hungry for success and I believe this will be our propelling force,’ he added.

The side will be buoyed by the return of midfielder Eston Esiye who had been out for three games with a hamstring strain while keeper Peter Manyika who has been the designated starter in the Shield has been ruled out with an ankle sprain.

They come up against a Sharks side that has been struggling domestically, but they come in with some renewed momentum after picking a 3-2 win over Mathare United in a league fixture in midweek.

Sharks just but scraped through to the semis after edging out Bungoma Super Stars on post match penalties having scored a late equalizer through Eric Kapaito to tie the game 1-1 and take it to the lottery.

But, William Muluya’s men have been in four successive semi-finals; losing in 2016 to Ulinzi Stars, progressing to the 2017 final and losing 2-0to AFC Leopards and last year clinched it for the first time when they came from behind to beat Sofapaka 3-2.

Sharks and KCB are separated by four points in the Kenyan Premier League table, Sharks at ninth while KCB are at 11th.

The first leg league meeting between them ended 1-1 and they will face each other in the return tie just six days after playing in the Shield.