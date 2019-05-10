Hazard fires Chelsea to Arsenal Europa date

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10 – Chelsea will take on London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final after scraping past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 semi-final, second leg draw on Thursday.

Eden Hazard struck the decisive spot-kick after the two sides could not be separated over 120 minutes in what could be the Belgian’s last match at Stamford Bridge, with the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate after Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s 28th-minute opener for Chelsea was cancelled out by Luka Jovic four minutes after the break.

Chelsea made it a clean sweep for English teams in European finals this season and will battle it out with Arsenal in Baku on May 29 after Unai Emery’s side beat Valencia 7-3 on aggregate.

