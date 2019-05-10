Chapa Dimba All Star boys lose first friendly

Shares

CAMBRILS, Spain, May 9 – The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All Star boys’ team lost their first friendly match in Spain, going down 5-3 to Reus Deportiu youth team in a tie played at the Futbol Salou training grounds last evening.

Reus Deportiu, a local youth side playing in the Spanish Segunda B scored twice from penalties as they handed the touring Kenyans a defeat on their first friendly outing.

All-Star boys scored their first set piece, few minutes to the end of first half through John Atem Kato of The Saints (Western) and two more goals in the second half through Benjamin Otieno of Manyatta United (Nyanza) and Benson Githinji of Shimanzi Youth (Coast).

“The game was interesting and tactical. I have never played against such an organized team before and this was a great experience for me. We were able to score goals and that is really motivating considering this was our first match as a team. We look forward to a great experience at the end of our 10 days here,” said Atem.

In the other friendlies, The All-Star girls played to a 3-3 draw with Deportiu’s corresponding girls’ team.

Ivonne Ogada of Ndhiwa Queens (Nyanza) scored a brace before Catherine Aringo of Kwale Starlets (Coast) scored the third goal putting the girls ahead in the first half.

Deportiu ladies came into the second half with vigor scoring three goals in a span of 20 minutes to end the match in a draw.

“The team played well considering their diversity and experience. They all come from different teams and are in the process of bonding. They are picking up the lessons from the trainings very well and if this trend continues, they are going to be great players. We certainly hope they go back home with inspiring experiences and learnings,” said Ismael Rodriguez, La Liga coach attached to the All-Stars.

The All-Stars will on Friday tour the cosmopolitan city of Barcelona known for its art and architecture as part of their 10-day schedule. Other activities in the schedule involve; two friendly matches, trainings and watching a live match.